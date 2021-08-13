Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.