Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.