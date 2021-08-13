Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,508 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

