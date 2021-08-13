Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 822 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

