Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $218,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.08 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

