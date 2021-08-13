Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

MQY opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

