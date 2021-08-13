Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

