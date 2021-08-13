Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

PEG opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

