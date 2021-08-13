Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of OUST stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.