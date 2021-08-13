Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25. Straumann has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

