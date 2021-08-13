Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.97. 26,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 708,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

