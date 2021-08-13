Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $239.76

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $239.76 or 0.00518502 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00137952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00149548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.98 or 0.99948823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.27 or 0.00863447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

