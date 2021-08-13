Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 3,670 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. PTC accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.01.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

