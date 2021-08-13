Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 972 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up approximately 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,129. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,695 shares of company stock worth $14,290,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

