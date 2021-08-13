Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.