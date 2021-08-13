Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.61 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 167.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,719 shares of company stock worth $1,825,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

