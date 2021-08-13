Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 188 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

