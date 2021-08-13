Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

