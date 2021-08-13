Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities set a C$21.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

