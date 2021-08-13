Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SMMCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

