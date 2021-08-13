Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

