Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13.
In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.