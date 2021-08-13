Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,261. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

