Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$24.68, with a volume of 5,647,092 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

The company has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

