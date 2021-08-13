SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce sales of $352.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.50 million and the highest is $364.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 197,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,636. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

