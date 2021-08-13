Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 321,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

