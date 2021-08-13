Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 321,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

