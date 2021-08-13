Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.08 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

