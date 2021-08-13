SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 411,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,371. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SPCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.