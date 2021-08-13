Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

