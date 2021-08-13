Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

SRGA stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Surgalign by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

