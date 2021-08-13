SVB Leerink Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $293.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $374.02 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

