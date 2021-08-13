SVB Leerink Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $293.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $374.02 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.