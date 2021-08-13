SVB Leerink Comments on FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after buying an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

