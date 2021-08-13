SVB Leerink Weighs in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

ADAP stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

