Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €114.67 ($134.90).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €122.65 ($144.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.94. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

