Sysco Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

