Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $15.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.81 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $59.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.63. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

