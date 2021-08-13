Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $836.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.