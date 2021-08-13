TagCoin (TAG) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. TagCoin has a market cap of $113,409.84 and $579.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TagCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,092.32 or 0.99784746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

