Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

