Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $20,691.54 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $20,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TARS opened at $26.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.