Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $20,691.54 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $20,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TARS opened at $26.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
