TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TaskUs updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

