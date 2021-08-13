TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$21.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

