TD Securities Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$21.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a PE ratio of -29.72. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$18.86.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

