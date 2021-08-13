Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

