TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 79,970 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 103,520 shares of company stock worth $1,309,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

