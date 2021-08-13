Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $361.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

