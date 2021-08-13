Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

