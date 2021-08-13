Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

VSCO traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.20. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,376. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.