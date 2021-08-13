Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $180.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.