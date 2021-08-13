Tendies 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,738.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $695,147.89 and approximately $86,738.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,721 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,721 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

